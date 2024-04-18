Man struck and killed by Amtrak train at Old Town transit stop

An Amtrak train fatally struck a pedestrian at the Old Town Transit Center Thursday.
The rail fatality at the depot in the 4000 block of Taylor Street occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
The victim died at the scene, Lt. Mike Davis said. The man's identity was not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
