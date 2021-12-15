San Diego

Man Steals U-Haul From Amazon Driver, Leads Chase Through San Diego: Police

After spike strips were deployed, the suspect continued driving on shredded tires, eventually stopping at Shadow Mountain Church where he was detained

By City News Service

NBC DFW

A man is in custody Wednesday after leading police on a chase in a stolen delivery truck that ended in a church parking lot near Clairemont Mesa East.

The 45-year-old suspect, for unknown reasons, stopped an Amazon driver in a U-Haul box truck, pushed the driver out of the vehicle and drove off from the 3500 block of Ben Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police located the vehicle on state Route 52 and pursued the driver to Interstate 8 and Second Street, where spikes strips were deployed, police said.

The suspect continued driving on shredded tires, eventually stopping at Shadow Mountain Church. The suspect was taken into custody in the church parking lot.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: Masks Now Required Indoors, San Diego's Vaccine Anniversary

USS Bonhomme Richard 3 hours ago

Witness Testifies Navy Sailor Was Near Where USS Bonhomme Richard Fire Began

No other information was released, including the identity of the suspect. San Diego Sheriff's deputies assisted in the pursuit.

SDPD was investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoAmazonSDPDpolice chase
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us