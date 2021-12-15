Man Steals U-Haul From Amazon Driver, Leads Chase Through San Diego: Police

A man is in custody Wednesday after leading police on a chase in a stolen delivery truck that ended in a church parking lot near Clairemont Mesa East.

The 45-year-old suspect, for unknown reasons, stopped an Amazon driver in a U-Haul box truck, pushed the driver out of the vehicle and drove off from the 3500 block of Ben Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.



Police located the vehicle on state Route 52 and pursued the driver to Interstate 8 and Second Street, where spikes strips were deployed, police said.

The suspect continued driving on shredded tires, eventually stopping at Shadow Mountain Church. The suspect was taken into custody in the church parking lot.

No other information was released, including the identity of the suspect. San Diego Sheriff's deputies assisted in the pursuit.

SDPD was investigating the incident.