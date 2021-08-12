Man Steals SUV From Vista Dealership While on Test Drive: Deputies

A man who visited a car dealership in Vista Wednesday and asked to take an SUV out on a test drive wound up stealing the vehicle, investigators said.

At around 5:30 p.m., the suspect – who has not yet been identified by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department – walked into the Norm Reeves Honda Superstore on Vista Way in San Diego’s North County.

An SDSO lieutenant told NBC 7 the man began talking with a woman who works at the dealership and soon, he asked the employee if he could take a 2018 white Audi SUV out for a test spin.

The man and the salesperson went out for the drive and, about a block away from the dealership, deputies said the man pulled into the parking lot of a church in Vista Way and told the salesperson to get out of the car.

The woman got out and ran back to the dealership to report the carjacking, the SDSO said. She was not hurt in the incident.

According to investigators, the woman had the key fob on her during the test drive, but the carjacking suspect still managed to leave in the stolen SUV.

As of midnight Thursday, the SDSO told NBC 7 that the suspect had not been identified or arrested. Officials described him as a man in his mid-50s wearing a black hat, white shirt and jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.