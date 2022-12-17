southcrest

Man Stabbed Trying to Intervene in Argument in Southcrest Area of San Diego

By City News Service

A 36-year-old man was stabbed five times Saturday while trying to intervene in an argument between a man and a woman in the Southcrest neighborhood, police said.

The stabbing happened at about 12:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South 43rd Street when the victim saw a man and woman in a verbal altercation, said Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

"The victim believed the argument would become physical and stepped in to deescalate it," the officer said. "The male suspect used an edged weapon to stab the victim five times in the torso."

The suspect, who fled the scene on foot, was described as an older man, approximately 6-feet tall, wearing no shirt and blue jeans.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The SDPD's Southeastern Division Investigations team was handling the incident.

