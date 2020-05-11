Man Stabbed to Death in Lakeside Identified

A man stabbed to death Friday in Lakeside after getting into an altercation with neighbors was identified Monday.

At around 12:35 a.m., deputies were called to the 8200 block of Jema Way near Short Street to help a man who had been stabbed.

The victim was found with traumatic wounds and was rushed to a local hospital but died a short time later, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. He was identified Monday as 32-year-old Lakeside resident Justyn Nicholas Preston. His manner of death was ruled a homicide by the San Diego County Medical Examiners Office.

Investigators were able to speak with several people involved in the deadly dispute. During the investigation, detectives identified and arrested Julia Gonzalez, 23, for one count of murder.

Gonzalez was booked into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to the SDSO Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or (858) 565-5200, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.