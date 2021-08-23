Man Stabbed to Death in Front of El Cajon Apartment Complex

A man died after being stabbed in front of an apartment complex in San Diego’s East County, El Cajon police confirmed.

At around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, the El Cajon Police Department received a report of a stabbing along the 400 block of Graves Avenues, just south of Interstate 8.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s in front of an apartment complex, suffering from at least one stab wound, ECPD Lt. Keith MacArthur said.

The victim was unconscious, and medics were called to help. The man was taken to a local hospital but the ECPD said the man soon died. His name has not yet been released by police.

As of Monday morning, the ECPD said no suspects had been found in connection with the deadly stabbing. Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation and anyone with information on this case can reach out to the ECPD at (619)579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.