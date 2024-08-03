Police search for stabbing suspect in La Jolla

A man was stabbed in La Jolla on Friday night, police said. The suspect is still at large.

Officers responded to Coast Boulevard at around 9:30 p.m. after a man reported he was stabbed in the neck, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police say the male suspect was trying to get into the man's RV. The suspect then stabbed the man once in his neck and once in his left chest, SDPD Officer J. Perales said.

San Diego police are searching for the suspect. Perales said the relationship between the suspect and the victim is unknown.

The department provided a vague description of the suspect. Police believe the suspect is in his late 30s, around 5'8 and 180 pounds and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and dark shorts.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.