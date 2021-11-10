Man Stabbed, Killed After Fight in Escondido: Police

Police in Escondido are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed following a fight Tuesday night.

Authorities received a call just before 9:30 p.m. of a fight and stabbing on the 1300 block of Magnolia Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the ground suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was rushed to Palomar Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Officials have not released the name of the deceased.

Lt. Bode Berreth of the Escondido Police Department said at least one person was detained in connection to the violence. It is unclear how those individuals were involved and if the will face any charges.

The investigation is ongoing.