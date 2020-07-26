Man Stabbed in Gaslamp Quarter Following Argument: PD

A 50-year-old man was hospitalized after he was stabbed by another man who was involved in an argument with him in the Gaslamp Quarter.

San Diego police said the violence was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday when the victim and a 26-year-old man got into an argument. The suspect walked up to the victim and then stabbed him several times in the back before taking off on Fifth Avenue, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries while authorities searched for the assailant.

A short time after, police officers found the suspect and placed him under arrest on charges that included assault with a deadly weapon. He was identified as Matthew Morrow.

SDPD’s Central Division is continuing to investigate the stabbing. Anyone with information on it is encouraged to contact police at 619-744-9500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.