City Heights

Man Stabbed in City Heights, Suspect Holes Up in Apartment

By NBC 7 Staff

San Diego Police officers outside an apartment complex where a person suspected of stabbing a person in the neck may be.
NBC 7

A man was stabbed in the neck Thursday and taken to a nearby hospital, the San Diego Police Department said.

The stabbing took place near the 4100 block of 39th Street in City Heights. The victim was taken to a local hospital, no details were released on their condition.

The suspect took off and ran back into their apartment nearby, SDPD said.

SDPD said they set up a perimeter and are trying to get the suspect out.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.


