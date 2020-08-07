Man Stabbed in Chest While Underneath OB Pier: PD

San Diego police investigated early Friday the stabbing of a man found wounded underneath the OB Pier in Ocean Beach.

The San Diego Police Department said the man suffered a single puncture wound to his chest but was expected to recover. The investigation into his stabbing began just after 4:15 a.m. off Niagara Avenue.

Police said they were looking for three suspects involved in the stabbing. The group was last seen leaving the area in a Dodge truck traveling northbound on Abbott Street.

The SDPD said the man who was wounded was not being cooperative, so investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.