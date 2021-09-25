balboa park

Man Stabbed in Back After Argument in Balboa Park

The attackers left the scene on bikes, police said

By City News Service

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the back Saturday and hospitalized with serious injuries, San Diego police said.

An argument between the victim and two men turned violent at about 4:44 a.m. Saturday near the San Diego Botanical Garden in Balboa Park, according to a San Diego Police Department watch commander.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After the stabbing, the suspects fled on bicycles and the victim was rushed to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No suspect description was released.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

balboa parkSan DiegoInvestigationstabbingsearch
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us