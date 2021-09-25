Man Stabbed in Back After Argument in Balboa Park

A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the back Saturday and hospitalized with serious injuries, San Diego police said.

An argument between the victim and two men turned violent at about 4:44 a.m. Saturday near the San Diego Botanical Garden in Balboa Park, according to a San Diego Police Department watch commander.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After the stabbing, the suspects fled on bicycles and the victim was rushed to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No suspect description was released.