Man stabbed following fight with bikers outside Ocean Beach bar: SDPD

A 21-year-old man was stabbed outside an Ocean Beach neighborhood bar and a 37-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing after a short pursuit on eastbound Interstate 8, police said Wednesday.

Three men, ages 19, 20 and 21, got into an argument outside the bar in the 5000 block of Newport Avenue at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department. The argument turned physical and involved several more people.

The 21-year-old was stabbed in the chest, the 19-year-old was knocked out and the 20-year-old left the scene, the officer said. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police spotted three or four Harley motorcyclists eastbound on I-8 at 70th Street in La Mesa and tried to stop them, Buttle said. The 37-year-old was taken into custody at Lake Jennings. Police said it was related to the stabbing.

Western Division detectives were investigating the stabbing, the officer said.