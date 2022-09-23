Man Stabbed During Argument in Midway

A 30-year-old suspected of stabbing another man during an argument in the Midway neighborhood of San Diego was arrested Thursday evening.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 6:51 p.m. to the strip mall at 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., near Camino Del Rio, where witnesses told them the suspect and the 40-year-old victim were arguing and the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the face and head, said Officer Robert Heims.

The suspect, identified as David Flores, ran from the scene, but was found and arrested a short time later, Heims said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department's Western Division are investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-692-4800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.