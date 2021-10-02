San Diego Police Department

Man Stabbed During Argument at San Diego Trolley Stop

By City News Service

A man suffered serious stab wounds during an argument with another man at the Palm Avenue trolley stop in San Diego Saturday.

The stabbing was reported at about 4:45 p.m. at 2340 Palm Ave., according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. A man, 42, was arguing with 20-year-old Jose Rangel-Alvarez when Rangel-Alvarez stabbed him, Heims said.

Rangel-Alvarez and a woman were walking away as police arrived, the officer said. He was arrested at the scene.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of at least two non-life-threatening stab wounds, Heims said.

No other information was immediately available.

