Man Stabbed by Group of Masked Men After Argument in San Ysidro

A 34-year-old man was stabbed during an argument with four suspects in the San Ysidro District of San Diego, police said Tuesday.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 8:32 p.m. Monday to the 3800 block of Beyer Boulevard where they learned the victim was walking home when he was approached by four men, about 18 years old, wearing ski masks, said Officer John Buttle.

According to a witness, the group started arguing and one of the suspects stabbed the victim in the chest.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Buttle said.

Detectives from the department's Southern Division are investigating the stabbing and anyone with information related to it was asked to call (619) 424-0400 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.