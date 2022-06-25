Lincoln Park

Man Stabbed at MTS Trolley Platform in Lincoln Park; Suffers Non-Life Threatening Injuries

By City News Service

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed at least twice by multiple suspects while at an MTS trolley platform in the Lincoln Park community of San Diego, authorities said Saturday.

A suspect, Richard Barragan, 18, who later returned to the scene of the attack, was arrested in connection with the assault, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The assault at 404 Euclid Ave. occurred about 9:10 pm. Friday. Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

San Diego police urged anyone with any information regarding the attack to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

