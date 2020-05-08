Man Stabbed and Killed in Fight With Neighbors in Lakeside

A man was stabbed and killed Friday in San Diego’s Lakeside community after getting into some sort of fight with neighbors, officials confirmed.

At around 12:35 a.m., deputies were called to the 8200 block of Jema Way near Short Street to help a man who had been stabbed “during an altercation with neighbors.”

The man has suffered traumatic wounds and was rushed to a local hospital but died a short time later, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators were able to speak with several people involved in the deadly dispute. At this point, there are no outstanding suspects, officials said.

The stabbing is being investigated by the SDSO’s Homicide Unit. Investigators roped off part of Jema Way and stayed in the neighborhood well into Friday morning collecting evidence.

No further details were released, including the names of the victim and suspect. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or (858) 565-5200, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.