Man stabbed after possible road rage incident in Carlsbad

"There is no known relationship between the two subjects and there are no outstanding suspects," the Carlsbad Police Department said in a report

By City News Service

A 40-year-old San Diego man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a young man after a dispute on the freeway, police said Sunday.

The stabbing occurred around 12:20 p.m. Sunday near 5620 Paseo Del Norte in Carlsbad. Officers reported the incident likely began with road rage on Interstate 5 and escalated to an altercation which ended in a retail parking lot, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was discovered by officers with stab wounds to his upper body and back. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. He will be booked into San Diego County Jail.

"There is no known relationship between the two subjects and there are no outstanding suspects. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time," Carlsbad PD said in a report.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Carlsbad Police Department or contact Detective Dzung Luc at 442-339-2173 or dzung.luc@Carlsbadca.gov.

