Man Sought For Trying to Rob Woman at ATM in San Marcos: SDSO

Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a man who tried to rob a woman at an ATM in San Marcos last week.

Around 8 a.m. on May 4, the man approached a woman as she was trying to withdraw money from at the Wells Fargo Bank on the corner of West San Marcos Boulevard and Via Vera Cruz, said San Diego County Sheriff's Det. David Arnold.

The man had a bottle concealed in the right side of his jacket, which made it appear like he was holding a weapon, Arnold said. The suspect demanded money from the woman, but she was able to drive away unharmed.

The suspect was described as a roughly 5-foot-10 man in his early 20s who weighed between 150 and 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hat with an orange "SF" logo, a black hooded jacket with a "True Religion" logo on the back, blue jeans and white Nike Air Force One sneakers. He was also wearing a black "MCM" backpack.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is urged to call the San Marcos Sheriff's Station at 760-510-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.