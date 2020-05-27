Man Sought for Sex Assault of Woman in Midway District

Police are searching for a man suspected of sexually and physically assaulting a woman inside a van in the Midway District over the Memorial Day weekend.

The man in a white or tan van approached a 55-year-old woman near the busy intersection of Midway Drive and Sports Arena Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

The San Diego Police Department said the man offered the woman a ride, which she accepted.

The man drove the woman about 2 miles away to Bill Cleator Community Park on Famosa Boulevard, where he sexually and physically assaulted the woman and threatened to kill her, police said.

The woman told police it appeared the man was living in the van, which had a mattress in the back, as well as other work and recreational items.

Eventually, the suspect got out of the van at which point the woman was able to escape. Police said she encountered a passerby and asked the person to call 911.

When police arrived, the suspect and the van were gone. The suspect was last seen driving southbound on Famosa Boulevard, police said.

SDPD

A sketch and a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle were released Wednesday, as well as an offer for a $1,000 reward for any tips that led to an arrest in the case.

The man was believed to be in his early 30s, about 5 feet 5 inches to 7 inches tall with a stocky build. Police said he spoke English and Spanish.

His hair was medium length and styled to the side. His face was clean-shaven. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a white T-shirt, light-colored jeans and paint-splattered work boots. There was also paint on his hands.

His vehicle was a white or tan conversion-type van, likely late 1990s to early 2000s, police said. Inside, there was a surfboard, two toolboxes and a mattress.

Police ask anyone with information on the assault to contact SDPD's Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 525-8435. Anonymous tips can be made via Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or www.sdcrimestoppers.org.