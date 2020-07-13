The search for a man in connection to a deadly double shooting and kidnapping is over, an official from Mexico said on Monday.

The body of Justice love Peace, also known as Jeremiah Horton, was found Monday morning inside a vehicle across the border, according to Baja California secretary of public safety Isaias Bertin Sandoval.

Police first became aware of the situation when they were called out to a domestic incident at about 8 a.m. on Sunday that later turned into a shooting call, San Diego police said. At the scene, officers discovered a 37-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

Believing the shooter was still on the premises, officers placed the woman in their cruiser and drove her a block away for treatment. Paramedics were unable to revive her, however, and she died.

After returning to the scene, officers found another person inside the home whom had been shot. The second victim, only identified so far as a 65-year-old woman, died of her injuries after she was taken to an area hospital.

After receiving information that a 6-month-old baby should have been in the home, police searched but were unable to locate the infant. Authorities later determined Peace, 31, was reportedly involved in the homicides and had fled with the baby in a white SUV. The child, who may be Love's son, was later located unharmed San Diego police said.

The 37-year-old victim is the baby's mother and the 65-year-old woman is the infant's grandmother, police said. The shooting victims have been identified, but police have not yet identified them, pending notification of the next of kin.

The other people inside the home at the time of the shooting were unharmed. Their relationship to the victims was not disclosed.

Peace did not live in the residence where the violence occurred, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.