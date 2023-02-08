San Diego County

Man Sold Goods Stolen From Home Depot, Liquidation Storeroom on OfferUp: Escondido Police

The suspect is accused of selling tools stolen from Home Depot and Industrial Liquidation Plus on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Goods worth tens of thousands of dollars are displayed by the Escondido Police Department after detectives arrested a man accused of stealing the items to sell online.
Escondido Police Department

A San Diego man was arrested after stealing more than $50,000 worth of stolen goods from a liquidation storeroom and a home improvement store and then selling the merchandise online, according to the Escondido Police Department (EPD).

David Martinez, 38, is accused of stealing various tools from Home Depot and Industrial Liquidation Plus, then selling the items on Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp. Police were notified of the operation after Industrial Liquidation Plus was burglarized of roughly $60,000 in tools in November of 2022.

As investigators looked into the case, a detective discovered a concrete tamper similar to the one stolen from Industrial Liquidation Plus was available for sale on OfferUp. The seller, who was later identified as Martinez, was found to have sold hundreds of items in new condition or in original packaging online.

Working with organized retail crime investigators from Home Depot, Lowe’s and the California Highway Patrol, Escondido detectives posed as potential buyers from OfferUp and set up a time on Feb. 2 to meet Martinez.

The man was arrested after he arrived at the meet up location with the concrete tamper that was stolen from Industrial Liquidation Plus. A search warrant at two sites connected to Martinez resulted in the discovery of 230 stolen items, according to EPD.

Martinez faces charges that include receiving stolen property and conspiracy. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountyNorth CountyEscondidoTheftdavid martinez
