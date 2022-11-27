Man Sleeping in Parked Vehicle Rear-Ended By Speeding Car in Midway District

A man sleeping in the backseat of his parked vehicle suffered serious injuries when his car was rear-ended Sunday by a speeding car in the Midway District of San Diego, authorities said.

At around 1:55 a.m. on the 2700 block of Kurtz Street, a woman, 36, driving a 2006 Dodge Magnum at a high speed, rear-ended a parked vehicle and fled the scene. San Diego Police said she was located a short distance from the crash and was taken into custody.

Paramedics rushed the 32-year-old man, who suffered an open fracture to his right leg, to a hospital.

SDPD said alcohol is a factor in the crash and traffic investigation will be handling the investigation.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.