Man Shot While Sitting in Car in Southcrest: SDPD

Police in San Diego are investigating after a man was shot while in his car in Southcrest on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old shooting victim and a 19-year-old witness were sitting in a car at Southcrest Park shortly before 11:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Suddenly, two men walked up to vehicle and “started pounding on the windows,” authorities said.

One of the men opened fire on the 26-year-old, striking his left wrist and thigh in the process.

The assailants then fled the area in a white pickup truck and about a dozen shell casings were found at the scene. Police were able to stop the truck in the area of 3700 National Ave. Authorities did not say if the men were arrested.

Meanwhile, the shooting victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A motive for the shooting is unclear. The investigation is ongoing.