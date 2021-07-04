Man Shot While Driving in Lake Murray Neighborhood

A 20-year-old man was shot and wounded Sunday while driving in the Lake Murray neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 3:24 a.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of Golfcrest Drive, said Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim gave no further information on the incident, Foster said.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the

officer said.

Officials with the department's Eastern Division are investigating the incident.