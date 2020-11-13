Man Shot While Driving, Crashes Outside Clairemont Fire Station, SDPD Says

A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in the back while driving in the Clairemont area on Thursday night.

The shooting caused the man, who was driving along Chateau Drive near Mt. Abernathy Drive at about 10:30 p.m., to swerve out of control and crash into an electrical box outside the San Diego Fire-Rescue station #36, SDPD officer Tony Martinez said.

SDPD said Thursday night that the driver then walked up to the fire station and told firefighters he had been shot.

The man was transported to the hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening. There was no word on his condition Friday.

SDPD said they had no information on who may have shot the man. Detectives with SDPD's Special Operations Unit are investigating.

The Blue Chevrolet SUV was towed away Friday morning.

No other information was available.