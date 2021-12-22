Lincoln Park

Man Shot to Death in Lincoln Park, Second Man Wounded: SDPD

Officers found a 64-year-old man and a 59-year-old man with gunshot wounds lying in the road in the 200 block of 50th Street at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday

By City News Service

Generic image of sirens from a police cruiser.
NBC 7

Police are looking for a suspect after two men were shot -- one fatally -- in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Officers found a 64-year-old man and a 59-year-old man with gunshot wounds lying in the road in the 200 block of 50th Street at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Both men were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. The older man died at the hospital, while the younger man was expected to survive, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting, but said the victims were gathered with a group of people on 50th Street.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: Omicron Accounts for 73% of New Cases in US, 1,447 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

tickets 3 hours ago

Worthless Disneyland Tickets Left Grandfather Out Hundreds of Dollars

"The suspect approached them on foot and fired multiple rounds at the group before fleeing,'' Sharki said. "Suspect information is limited at this point.''

Police believe the suspect drives a white or silver Honda sedan. SDPD homicide detectives were investigating the shooting.

This article tagged under:

Lincoln ParkSan Diego Police Departmentshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us