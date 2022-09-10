Shelltown

Man Shot to Death During Argument in San Diego; Suspect Remains At-Large

By City News Service

San Diego police patrol car
NBC 7

A 40-year-old man was shot to death Saturday during an argument in the Shelltown neighborhood of San Diego.

The shooting was reported at 5:51 p.m. in the 1600 block of Una Avenue, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.

"Upon arriving, officers found Mario Galvez of San Diego suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and head," Shebloski said.

Officers worked to save Galvez's life, and paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:27 p.m., the lieutenant said.

Homicide detectives began an investigation that included talking to witnesses and collecting evidence, he said.

"What they have learned at this early stage in the investigation is it appears the victim was outside of his vehicle and possibly had a verbal altercation in the street with another male immediately preceding the shooting."

The suspect was described as a heavyset man, possibly in his late 20s to mid-30s, wearing dark clothing. He fled the scene in a car, possibly a mid- size sedan.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call homicide detectives at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

