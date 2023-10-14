Man shot sitting on motorcycle in Mount Hope, suspect at large

A 53-year-old man was shot in the right knee while sitting on his parked motorcycle, police said Saturday.

The shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. Saturday on the northwest corner of Market Street and Denby Street in the Mount Hope neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Witnesses reported hearing three gunshots as a light-colored truck traveled southbound on Denby while passing the victim on his motorcycle, with six people riding in the bed of the truck.

The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance with a non-life- threatening injury, police said.

No suspect descriptions were available.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.