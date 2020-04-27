NATIONAL CITY

Man Shot Multiple Times Following Verbal Fight in National City: Police

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A man was hospitalized Sunday night after he was shot multiple times following a verbal fight near a KFC fast-food restaurant in National City, according to police.

The shooting was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on Highland Avenue. Responding officers found the victim near the intersection of 8th Street and D Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to treat his injuries. His current condition is unclear, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

