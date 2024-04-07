Man shot and killed on street in Chula Vista, suspect arrested

Chula Vista Police have arrested a suspect involved in a deadly shooting that took place late Saturday night on Center Street and Third Street in the city.

Officers received reports at 11:17 p.m. on Saturday that one man was shot and killed on Center Street, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Just before the shooting, a physical alteration occurred between the shooter and the victim, according to CVPD.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

The identity of the man killed has not yet been released.