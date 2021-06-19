Man Shot, Killed by 2 San Diego Deputies in Encinitas Identified

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who was shot and killed by two San Diego Sheriff's Department deputies on Saturday.

The man has been identified as Eric Scott Anderson, 40. Anderson, from San Diego, died of a gunshot wound and the manner of death is homicide, the Medical Examiner reported.

Anderson's family has been notified of his death.

According to SDSO, the shooting happened around 8 a.m., on a hillside in a neighborhood north of Leucadia Boulevard and west of Interstate 5 Friday morning, after deputies received a call about a suspicious person.

At the scene, deputies encountered Anderson who pulled out a handgun at some point, according to SDSO.

Anderson was struck at least once after two deputies fired shots, SDSO said.

The identities of the two deputies involved were not shared. No sheriff's deputies were injured, SDSO said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.