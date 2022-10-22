Man Shot, Injured at Party in College East Neighborhood

A man was hospitalized Saturday after being shot in the arm in the College East neighborhood of San Diego.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at 1:37 a.m. to the 6000 block of Pembroke Drive where the residents of the home were hosting a party and a group of people arrived and began causing a disturbance, Officer David O'Brien said.

A physical altercation began between the group and other party attendees and during the fight, a man in the group drew a gun and fired three shots.

The victim, 22, sustained a single gunshot wound to the right arm, O'Brien said. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and heavyset, police said.

Detectives from the department's Eastern Division are investigating the shooting and anyone with information related to it is asked to call 858- 495-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.