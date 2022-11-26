Man Shot in the Head in Teralta West

A 34-year-old man is hospitalized Friday after being shot in the head in the Teralta West neighborhood of San Diego.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 6:07 p.m. to the 4200 block of Van Dyke Avenue where they learned that the victim was walking with the suspect when a witness heard a popping sound and saw the suspect walking quickly away from the scene, said Officer Robert Heims.

The victim then fell to the ground and was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening head wound.

The suspect was wearing dark clothes and was last seen heading eastbound in the 4200 block of Orange Avenue, Heims said.

Detectives from the department's Mid-City Division are handling the investigation, Anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-516- 3000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.