Man Shot in San Ysidro Parking Lot After Returning From Mexico, Suspect Sought

A man was shot while returning to his vehicle after crossing back into the United States from Mexico early Wednesday, the San Diego Police Department said.

The 32-year-old man had parked his vehicle in the public parking lot of the Border Village Shopping Center before crossing into Mexico. When he returned to his vehicle just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, he was approached by a man who pointed a gun at him, SDPD said.

The man attempted to ignore the gun-wielding suspect but the man fired several rounds. According to police, one of the bullets struck the vehicle's front windshield and another struck the man in the chest.

The suspect took off on foot.

The man called 911 for help and was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The suspect has not been located. Police said he believed to be in his 30s, about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He is bald with a goatee and, at the time of the attack, was wearing a gray hoodie and dark blue shorts.

No other information was available.