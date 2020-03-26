Man Shot in Oceanside, Airlifted to Local Hospital

A man was airlifted to a local hospital after a UPS driver found him bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound, Oceanside Police said.

A call came in at around 12:20 p.m. at the 4700 block of Calle Los Santos in Oceanside, a UPS driver said he was with a man who was bleeding, saying he had been shot, OPD said.

Police were unable to locate the scene of the shooting or a suspect.

The victim was airlifted to Scripps Hospital.

No other information was available.

