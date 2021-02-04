Man Shot in Legs Outside Lemon Grove Strip Mall

A 23-year-old man was shot at least twice in his legs at a Lemon Grove strip mall, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 6900 block of Broadway, just east of state Route 94, said San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Jim Emig.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the man with at least two gunshot wounds to his legs, Emig said. Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.

SDSO believed the suspect or suspects took off in a black Ford Mustang. No suspect description was immediately available.

Detectives collecting evidence at the scene had laid out more than a half-dozen evidence markers in the shopping center's parking lot.

The injured man told SDSO he believed the shooting was road-rage related, though the circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.