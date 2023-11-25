Man shot in chest in Lakeside: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

A man was shot in the street in Lakeside on Saturday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Woodside Avenue.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound in the chest, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. He was transported to the hospital.

A car was pulled over at the CVS on Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon, sheriff's Lt. Matthew Carpenter said. The people in the vehicle were detained, but authorities are still trying to determine if they are connected to the shooting.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.