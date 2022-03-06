SDPD

Man Shot in Chest in Bay Terraces Neighborhood: SDPD

By City News Service

A closeup of a San Diego Police car on Feb. 5, 2022
A man in his early 20s was shot in the chest Sunday in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said.

Officers found the man shot around 3:25 p.m. in the 6600 block of Potomac Street, Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department said.

The victim was hospitalized and treated for a gunshot wound to the chest. His condition was not immediately known.

Buttle said police were searching for a man driving a black Jeep or dark SUV, last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.


