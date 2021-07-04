Man Shot in Back in Marina Neighborhood

A man was shot in the back Sunday in the Marina neighborhood, police said.

A report of shots fired in a parking lot near Island Avenue and First Avenue was received at 2:50 a.m. Sunday, said Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police

Department.

The victim, believed to be a 20- to 30-year-old man, received gunshot

wounds to his back, Foster said.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries considered to be life-threatening.

Police found multiple shell casings throughout the parking lot. Police also believe more than one gun was used as there were different caliber sizes found.

Central Division detectives are investigating the shooting.