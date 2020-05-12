Man Shot During Argument at Motel in El Cajon: Police

A man was shot at least once during an argument at a motel in El Cajon Tuesday, police confirmed.

The El Cajon Police Department said two men got into an altercation in or around one of the rooms at the Best Western Plus Continental Inn & Suites at around 8:50 a.m. The motel is on Sandalwood Drive, near North Mollison Avenue, across the street from a gas station and near other local businesses.

Police said the man was shot at least one time. He was wounded and taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

As of 11 a.m., there was no arrest in the shooting. The El Cajon Police Department is investigating the incident, including what led to the argument and the gunfire.

No one else was hurt.