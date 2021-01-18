shooting

Man Shot Dead Outside Ramona Convenience Store

A man was fatally shot early Monday outside a convenience store in Ramona.

The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. outside the Circle K on Main Street near Seventh Street, according to San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver.

Medics attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, SDSO said. The man's name was withheld pending family notification.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

