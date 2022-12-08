City Heights

Man Shot by San Diego Police in City Heights

By City News Service

San Diego Police shot a man in City Heights Thursday.

The gunfire erupted shortly after 1 p.m. in the 4000 block of 42nd Street, near University Avenue, San Diego Police said.

It is unknown what led to the shooting. The status of the man is unknown.

NBC 7 is working to confirm more details.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

