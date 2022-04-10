Man Shot by Police Outside Harbor Police Headquarters

San Diego Police are investigating after a man was shot outside the Harbor Police Headquarters Sunday afternoon.
Police told NBC 7 a 29-year-old man drove to the front of the Harbor Police Headquarters located at 3380 North Harbor Drive, and called police through the call box outside the building asking for assistance.
Police said when an officer came outside, the man went back inside his grey Honda Civic, retrieved a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the officer.
Police said the officer fired at the man. Two more officers came outside and fired their weapons at the man too, according to police.
The man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, police told NBC 7. No officers were injured, police said.
San Diego police are handling the investgation.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.