Man Shot at Oceanside Transit Center, Gunman Sought

Patroll car of Oceanside Police
A 31-year-old man was shot Thursday at the Oceanside Transit Center, and police were looking for the shooter.

The shooting happened at 7:15 a.m. at 195 S. Tremont St., according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his stomach and left hand and was airlifted to Scripps Hospital in La Jolla. His condition was only described as stable.

The search for a suspect closed the transit center for more than an hour on Thursday.

Officer Tom Bussey described the gunman as a short white man with brown hair and blue eyes, and tattoos under both eyes.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Oceanside Police Department's Crimes of Violence Unit at 760-435-4619.

