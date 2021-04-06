Chula Vista

Man Shot at Homeless Encampment Near Chula Vista Freeways

The victim was shot at least two times and suffered non-life threatening injuries

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Chula Vista police respond to the scene of a shooting on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Police in Chula Vista are searching for the gunman who shot a 28-year-old man at a homeless encampment Monday night.

Authorities said they received a call of a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. at the bottom area of 100 N. Second Avenue, near a river. At the scene, officers were told that the victim was shot at a homeless encampment near the Interstate 805 freeway and State Route 54.

The victim, who was identified as 28-year-old Angel Hernandez, was shot at least two times and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Hernandez, who is believed to be a transient, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Chula Vista police said they tried to interview Hernandez to get more information on the shooting, but he was uncooperative. 

At this time, the suspect remains outstanding and a description for that individual is not available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

