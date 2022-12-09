OCEANSIDE

Man Shot and Killed While Painting Graffiti at Joe Balderrama Park in Oceanside

By City News Service

An unidentified man was shot and killed late this afternoon while spray-painting what appeared to be gang symbols on a wall outside Joe Balderrama Park in Oceanside.

Several 911 callers reported seeing the tagging incident underway in the 700 block of San Diego Street shortly after 4 p.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department.

As patrol personnel were en route to investigate, dispatchers received calls reporting gunfire in the area, OPD Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza said. The officers arrived to find the body of the shooting victim on the ground on the eastern side of the park.

The name of the man, who appeared to have been in his 30s, was not immediately available.

The motive for the killing was believed to have been related to the tagging, according to Atenza.

"We're pretty confident it's gang-related," she said.

Police had no immediate description of the shooter or shooters

