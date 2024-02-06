Lakeside

Man shot and killed in East San Diego County

By Renee Schmiedeberg

One man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in the Lakeside community of San Diego's East County.

The shooting happened at Cactus Street and Woodside Avenue around 3:09 p.m., according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Sanchez.

The suspect is still outstanding, Lt. Sanchez said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Both the sheriff's department and Lakeside Fire Department responded to the scene.

This article tagged under:

LakesideSan Diego CountyEast County
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us