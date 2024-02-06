Man shot and killed in East San Diego County

One man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in the Lakeside community of San Diego's East County.

The shooting happened at Cactus Street and Woodside Avenue around 3:09 p.m., according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Sanchez.

The suspect is still outstanding, Lt. Sanchez said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Both the sheriff's department and Lakeside Fire Department responded to the scene.