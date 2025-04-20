Man shot and killed by Chula Vista police in Bonita: SDPD

Just before 5 a.m., the Chula Vista Police Department responded to a call regarding a family disturbance involving a firearm in a residence located in the 14000 block of Country Vistas Lane in Chula Vista.

Once the officers arrived at the scene, they found several people hiding outside the residence and determined that the suspect at the location had access to multiple firearms, according to a press release from the San Diego Police Department.

Once the man came out of the house, police directed him to drop his weapons, walk away from them, and put his hands in the air. After multiple warnings, the man did not comply with police demands and officers shot a less-lethal beanbag round at the man, according to SDPD.

Police then say he fell backwards and picked up the gun and pointed it at the officers. This is when three officers from the Chula Vista Police Department fired their rifles.

The man was then transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds where he died, according to the press release from authorities.

The man shot is described as a 56-year-old Hispanic male, his name is not being released at the moment pending additional family notifications.

The three officers have been employed with the Chula Vista Police Department for eleven years, seven years, and five years. They were all wearing activated, body-worn cameras, and the incident was also recorded by the department's drone-equipment.

The San Diego Police Homicide Detectives are now investigating the incident, and their findings will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to determine if the officer bears any criminal liability for his actions, according to SDPD.

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.